Top Stories
Nicki Minaj Calls Out DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, 50 Cent &amp; More in 'Barbie Dreams' - Read the Lyrics!

Nicki Minaj Calls Out DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, 50 Cent & More in 'Barbie Dreams' - Read the Lyrics!

Here's Why Demi Lovato Temporarily Left Rehab

Here's Why Demi Lovato Temporarily Left Rehab

Fri, 10 August 2018 at 2:18 pm

Awkwafina Explains The Origin Of Her Name on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' - Watch Here!

Awkwafina Explains The Origin Of Her Name on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' - Watch Here!

Awkwafina made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday (August 9) and talked all about how she chose her name!

The 29-year-old entertainer, who starred in this year’s Ocean’s 8, admitted that she nearly wasn’t “Awkwafina,” and that she came up with it as a teenager while looking for a “stupid name.”

“I wanted something–at that point I never thought that people would actually call me ‘Awkwafina,’” she said. “I just thought it would make me and my other friend, who at that time was my branding manager at age 16, you know, we would giggle.”

Jimmy then asked, “Were there other options? Did you go through other choices?” Awkwafina said, “Dassani, with two S’s. We nixed that.”

Awkwafina also dished about what her family thinks of her career, and talked about shooting her new movie Crazy Rich Asians and living in Beijing – Watch below!


Awkwafina on Her Family, Her Name & Crazy Rich Asians
Just Jared on Facebook
awkwafina explains the orgins of her name on jimmy kimmel live 01
awkwafina explains the orgins of her name on jimmy kimmel live 02
awkwafina explains the orgins of her name on jimmy kimmel live 03
awkwafina explains the orgins of her name on jimmy kimmel live 04
awkwafina explains the orgins of her name on jimmy kimmel live 05

Credit: Randy Holmes; Photos: ABC
Posted to: Awkwafina

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lance Armstrong has been hospitalized after bloody bike crash - TMZ
  • Why Don't We has a new album coming out soon - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian stands by her Tyson Beckford diss - TooFab
  • Maria Menounos opens up about life after her brain tumor - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nathan Kress has undergone back surgery - Just Jared Jr