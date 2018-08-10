Awkwafina Explains The Origin Of Her Name on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' - Watch Here!

Awkwafina made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday (August 9) and talked all about how she chose her name!

The 29-year-old entertainer, who starred in this year’s Ocean’s 8, admitted that she nearly wasn’t “Awkwafina,” and that she came up with it as a teenager while looking for a “stupid name.”

“I wanted something–at that point I never thought that people would actually call me ‘Awkwafina,’” she said. “I just thought it would make me and my other friend, who at that time was my branding manager at age 16, you know, we would giggle.”

Jimmy then asked, “Were there other options? Did you go through other choices?” Awkwafina said, “Dassani, with two S’s. We nixed that.”

Awkwafina also dished about what her family thinks of her career, and talked about shooting her new movie Crazy Rich Asians and living in Beijing – Watch below!



Awkwafina on Her Family, Her Name & Crazy Rich Asians