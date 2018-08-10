Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Party at Kylie Jenner's 21st Birthday Bash!

Bella Hadid and on-again beau The Weeknd couple up for Kylie Jenner‘s 21st birthday party!

The 21-year-old model and the 28-year-old “Call Out My Name” singer were spotted leaving the bash at Delilah on Thursday night (August 9) in Los Angeles.

They matched in all-black outfits for the occasion. Bella‘s featured a revealing vest.

They had fun in the photo booth with Kendall Jenner, Winnie Harlow, DJs Simi and Haze Khadra, and more.

The Weeknd also shared a video of Bella and Kendall happily dancing together in his Instagram Stories, and Kim Kardashian posted a clip of The Weeknd and Bella hanging out inside via her Snapchat.

Trey Way A post shared by Duffey (@iwantdjduffey) on Aug 10, 2018 at 5:01am PDT

Abel via Instagram Story pic.twitter.com/qym4rMLDzT — The Weeknd France (@thewkndFR2) August 10, 2018