Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Party at Kylie Jenner's 21st Birthday Bash!

Fri, 10 August 2018 at 7:32 pm

Bella Hadid and on-again beau The Weeknd couple up for Kylie Jenner‘s 21st birthday party!

The 21-year-old model and the 28-year-old “Call Out My Name” singer were spotted leaving the bash at Delilah on Thursday night (August 9) in Los Angeles.

They matched in all-black outfits for the occasion. Bella‘s featured a revealing vest.

They had fun in the photo booth with Kendall Jenner, Winnie Harlow, DJs Simi and Haze Khadra, and more.

The Weeknd also shared a video of Bella and Kendall happily dancing together in his Instagram Stories, and Kim Kardashian posted a clip of The Weeknd and Bella hanging out inside via her Snapchat.

ICYMI, see more photos of Kylie, her sisters, and other guests arriving at the party.

Check out all the pics and videos below!

