Ben Schwartz & Sam Rockwell Step Out to Promote 'Blue Iguana' in NYC

Ben Schwartz and Sam Rockwell are the cutest co-stars!

The 36-year-old former Parks & Rec star and the 49-year-old Oscar-winner cuddled up on the red carpet as they stepped out for the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations for their new movie Blue Iguana on Thursday (August 9) at the Robin Williams Center in New York City.

Also stepping out for the event was Sam‘s longtime love Leslie Bibb.

You can check out the trailer for Blue Iguana below before it hits theaters on August 24!

