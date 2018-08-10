Calum Scott Debuts 'What I Miss Most' Lyric Video - Watch Now!

Calum Scott has dropped his animated lyric video for his new track “What I Miss Most,” and you can watch it right here!

The song is from the 29-year-old breakout U.K. artist and songwriter’s debut album, Only Human, out now.

In the video, which pays homage to Calum‘s hometown of Kingston upon Hull in Northern England, an animated young boy sets out on an epic journey during which he gets older and eventually returns home.

“To me, Only Human means being okay with how you feel,” Calum said. “My hope is that these songs encourage people to embrace who they are, so that there’s a little less fear in the world and a lot more love.”

Watch below! (Watch the official video here.)



Calum Scott – What I Miss Most (Lyric Video)