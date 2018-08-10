Top Stories
Charlize Theron, Amber Heard, & Jennifer Garner Go Glam for HFPA Banquet

Charlize Theron and Jennifer Garner step out in style for a night out in Beverly Hills!

The actresses both looked so sophisticated in black dresses as they stepped out for the 2018 Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s Grants Banquet on Thursday night (August 9) at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Other stars at the event included Amber Heard, Regina King, Cynthia Erivo, Alfre Woodard, Lena Waithe, Eva LaRue, and Dawn-Lyen Gardner.

The event is hosted annually to support members of the film and television community with grants scholarships and fellowships.

FYI: Amber is wearing a Saint Laurent dress.
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Alfre Woodard, Amber Heard, Charlize Theron, Cynthia Erivo, Dawn-Lyen Gardner, Eva LaRue, Jennifer Garner, Lena Waithe, Regina King

