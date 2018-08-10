Charlize Theron, Amber Heard, & Jennifer Garner Go Glam for HFPA Banquet

Charlize Theron and Jennifer Garner step out in style for a night out in Beverly Hills!

The actresses both looked so sophisticated in black dresses as they stepped out for the 2018 Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s Grants Banquet on Thursday night (August 9) at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Garner

Other stars at the event included Amber Heard, Regina King, Cynthia Erivo, Alfre Woodard, Lena Waithe, Eva LaRue, and Dawn-Lyen Gardner.

The event is hosted annually to support members of the film and television community with grants scholarships and fellowships.

FYI: Amber is wearing a Saint Laurent dress.