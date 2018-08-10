Top Stories
Nicki Minaj Calls Out DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, 50 Cent & More in 'Barbie Dreams' - Read the Lyrics!

Here's Why Demi Lovato Temporarily Left Rehab

Christian Bale Sports Slimmed-Down Figure in First 'Ford v. Ferrari' On-Set Photos!

Christian Bale Sports Slimmed-Down Figure in First 'Ford v. Ferrari' On-Set Photos!

Christian Bale has officially started filming his new movie Ford v. Ferrari, and we have the first on-set photos!

The 44-year-old The Dark Knight actor was spotted putting his slimmer figure on display on Friday (August 10) in Los Angeles.

Christian has been known to gain and lose significant amounts of weight for his roles. Most recently, he gained wight for his role as Dick Cheney in the upcoming movie Backseat.

Ford v. Ferrari tells the true story of the battle between Ford and Ferrari to win Le Mans in 1966.

Matt Damon will portray Carroll Shelby, “the eccentric engineer who designs from scratch the Ford GT 40, the car that just may win the 1966 Le Mans race,” while Christian will play Ken Miles, “the hotshot British racer who drives it,” THR reports.

Don’t miss it when it hits theaters on June 28, 2019!
