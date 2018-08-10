Top Stories
Jamie Dornan Shows Off His Chiseled Shirtless Body While Relaxing with Wife Amelia in Italy!

Jamie Dornan Shows Off His Chiseled Shirtless Body While Relaxing with Wife Amelia in Italy!

Justin Bieber Explains the Photos of Him Crying with Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber Explains the Photos of Him Crying with Hailey Baldwin

Fri, 10 August 2018 at 12:56 am

Christian Slater & Rami Malek Look Sharp at HFPA Banquet

Christian Slater & Rami Malek Look Sharp at HFPA Banquet

Rami Malek and Christian Slater strike a pose at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s Grants Banquet!

The 37-year-old 24 actor and the 48-year-old Mr. Robot star attended the event held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Thursday (August 9) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

They were joined by Jason Bateman, William H. Macy, Steve Carell, Allen Leech, Ben Hardy, John Cho, John David Washington, Chris Messina, Jason Reitman, Tim Robbins, and Drew Goddard.

The event marks the biggest charitable evening of the year for the HFPA as the organization makes donations and awards grants, amounting to more than $30 million over the past 25 years.

ICYMI, check out Rami as Freddie Mercury in the new trailer for the biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

FYI: Rami is wearing Saint Laurent.

40+ pictures inside of Christian Slater, Rami Malek, and more at the event…

Just Jared on Facebook
christian slater and rami malek look sharp at hfpa banquet 01
christian slater and rami malek look sharp at hfpa banquet 02
christian slater and rami malek look sharp at hfpa banquet 03
christian slater and rami malek look sharp at hfpa banquet 04
christian slater and rami malek look sharp at hfpa banquet 05
christian slater and rami malek look sharp at hfpa banquet 06
christian slater and rami malek look sharp at hfpa banquet 07
christian slater and rami malek look sharp at hfpa banquet 08
christian slater and rami malek look sharp at hfpa banquet 09
christian slater and rami malek look sharp at hfpa banquet 10
christian slater and rami malek look sharp at hfpa banquet 11
christian slater and rami malek look sharp at hfpa banquet 12
christian slater and rami malek look sharp at hfpa banquet 13
christian slater and rami malek look sharp at hfpa banquet 14
christian slater and rami malek look sharp at hfpa banquet 15
christian slater and rami malek look sharp at hfpa banquet 16
christian slater and rami malek look sharp at hfpa banquet 17
christian slater and rami malek look sharp at hfpa banquet 18
christian slater and rami malek look sharp at hfpa banquet 19
christian slater and rami malek look sharp at hfpa banquet 20
christian slater and rami malek look sharp at hfpa banquet 21
christian slater and rami malek look sharp at hfpa banquet 22
christian slater and rami malek look sharp at hfpa banquet 23
christian slater and rami malek look sharp at hfpa banquet 24
christian slater and rami malek look sharp at hfpa banquet 25
christian slater and rami malek look sharp at hfpa banquet 26
christian slater and rami malek look sharp at hfpa banquet 27
christian slater and rami malek look sharp at hfpa banquet 28
christian slater and rami malek look sharp at hfpa banquet 29
christian slater and rami malek look sharp at hfpa banquet 30
christian slater and rami malek look sharp at hfpa banquet 31
christian slater and rami malek look sharp at hfpa banquet 32
christian slater and rami malek look sharp at hfpa banquet 33
christian slater and rami malek look sharp at hfpa banquet 34
christian slater and rami malek look sharp at hfpa banquet 35
christian slater and rami malek look sharp at hfpa banquet 36
christian slater and rami malek look sharp at hfpa banquet 37
christian slater and rami malek look sharp at hfpa banquet 38
christian slater and rami malek look sharp at hfpa banquet 39
christian slater and rami malek look sharp at hfpa banquet 40
christian slater and rami malek look sharp at hfpa banquet 41
christian slater and rami malek look sharp at hfpa banquet 42

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Allen Leech, Ben Hardy, Chris Messina, Christian Slater, Drew Goddard, Jason Bateman, Jason Reitman, John Cho, John David Washington, Rami Malek, Steve Carell, Tim Robbins, William H Macy

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Max Joseph is leaving Catfish after seven seasons - TMZ
  • Find out who joined Jaden Smith on the red carpet - Just Jared Jr
  • This photo of Kim Kardashian has turned into a viral meme - TooFab
  • Find out which actor has signed on to voice Sonic the Hedgehog! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Watch the latest trailer for The Nutcracker & the Four Realms - Just Jared Jr