Christian Slater & Rami Malek Look Sharp at HFPA Banquet

Rami Malek and Christian Slater strike a pose at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s Grants Banquet!

The 37-year-old 24 actor and the 48-year-old Mr. Robot star attended the event held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Thursday (August 9) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

They were joined by Jason Bateman, William H. Macy, Steve Carell, Allen Leech, Ben Hardy, John Cho, John David Washington, Chris Messina, Jason Reitman, Tim Robbins, and Drew Goddard.

The event marks the biggest charitable evening of the year for the HFPA as the organization makes donations and awards grants, amounting to more than $30 million over the past 25 years.

ICYMI, check out Rami as Freddie Mercury in the new trailer for the biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

FYI: Rami is wearing Saint Laurent.

40+ pictures inside of Christian Slater, Rami Malek, and more at the event…