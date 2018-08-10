Ciara: 'Freak Me' feat. Tekno - Stream, Lyrics & Download!

Ciara is back at it yet again with another brand new song called, “Freak Me” featuring Tekno, and you can stream it right here!

“In celebration of the success of #LevelUp, this songs for you! #FreakMe ft @alhajitekno! Love CC,” the 32-year-old entertainer tweeted. “Been dying to share this with you!”

“Level Up” continues to enjoy viral success thanks to its dance-heavy video and it’s #LevelUpChallenge. The song is currently No. 59 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has spawned a remix with Missy Elliott and Fatman Scoop.

Click inside to read the lyrics to Ciara’s new single “Freak Me”….