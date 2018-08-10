Dakota Fanning Joins Joey King & Laura Harrier at HFPA Banquet

Dakota Fanning strikes a pose on the red carpet as she arrives at the 2018 Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s Grants Banquet on Thursday night (August 9) at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 24-year-old star looked pretty in a silk orange dress as she attended the event.

Joining Dakota at the event were fellow actresses Joey King and Laura Harrier.

The event is hosted annually to support members of the film and television community with grants scholarships and fellowships.

FYI: Laura is wearing a Louis Vuitton outfit. Joey‘s dress is by Alessandra Rich. Dakota is wearing a Nina Ricci dress.

