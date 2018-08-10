Top Stories
Nicki Minaj Calls Out DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, 50 Cent & More in 'Barbie Dreams' - Read the Lyrics!

Here's Why Demi Lovato Temporarily Left Rehab

Fri, 10 August 2018 at 7:15 pm

Dan Reynolds Shows Off Eight Pack While Going Shirtless During Imagine Dragons Show

Dan Reynolds is putting his super fit physique on display!

The 31-year-old Imagine Dragons singer ditched his shirt while performing on Thursday night (August 9) at The Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Dan showed off his eight pack while only wearing a pair of basketball shorts and a rainbow pride flag.

He has been an avid supporter of the LGBTQ+ community and his Loveloud Foundation’s recent festival helped raise over $1,000,000 for different organizations.

Dan also recently opened up about his body transformation while battling an battling an auto immune disorder.

Check out tons of photos of Dan going shirtless below…
Photos: INSTARimages.com
