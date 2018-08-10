Darren Criss Is Ready To Rob John Legend of His EGOT!

Darren Criss made his first appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday night (August 9)!

The 31-year-old Emmy nominee discussed his problem with millennial songs choices at piano bars, losing at the Emmys and his plan to steal John Legend‘s chance of attaining EGOT status.

Darren is nominated for his dramatic role in The Assassination of Gianni Versace in the category for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie, and he’s up against Antonio Banderas, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jeff Daniels, Jesse Plemons and John, who is chasing down EGOT status for his performance as Jesus Christ in Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.

Darren first expressed love for his fellow nominee and stated, “He should’ve won the Emmy for ‘Nutmeg,’ which was on your Christmas special and one of my favorite John Legend songs,” he said of the joke track the singer recorded with Stephen in 2008.

“I would just like to put that out there before I rob him of his EGOT,” Darren joked – Watch the full interview below!



Darren Criss: Millennials Want One Thing At A Piano Bar