Fri, 10 August 2018 at 2:11 pm

Dennis Shields Dead - Bethenny Frankel's Ex Boyfriend Dead of Apparent Overdose

Dennis Shields, the ex-boyfriend of Bethenny Frankel, has died of an apparent overdose.

The New York City banker and LawCash CEO reportedly died of a suspected overdose and was found dead on Friday (August 10) at his Trump Tower apartment, according to TMZ.

His assistant reportedly administered Narcan in an unsuccessful attempt to revive him. An autopsy is now reportedly pending.

Dennis and the Real Housewives of New York City star met nearly 30 years ago, but didn’t start dating until 2016. The two dated on and off ever since.

Our thoughts are with Dennis‘ loved ones at this time.
