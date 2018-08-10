Top Stories
Nicki Minaj Calls Out DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, 50 Cent & More in 'Barbie Dreams' - Read the Lyrics!

Here's Why Demi Lovato Temporarily Left Rehab

Elle King Returns with New Single 'Shame' - Watch Music Video!

Elle King is back with a brand new single “Shame,” and you can watch the music video right here!

The track marks the first song to be released from the 29-year-old singer-songwriter’s second yet-to-be-named LP, the follow-up to 2015′s Love Stuff, which spawned the Top 10 hit “Ex’s & Oh’s.”

“PSYCHED TO FINALLY SHOW YOU ALL!!! Music video for SHAME is out now! Go watch it on @vevo and join our fellowship✨,” Elle tweeted. “Video directed by my favorite @DanoCerny! Thanks to everyone who was a part of this, ESPECIALLY my amazing cult.”

You can also stream “Shame” on Spotify and Apple Music now!


Elle King – Shame (Official Video)

Click inside to read the lyrics to Elle King’s brand new single “Shame”…
