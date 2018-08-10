Erika Christensen's Hubsand Cole Maness Delivers Baby Number 2 at Home!

Erika Christensen didn’t have time to make it hospital before giving birth to baby number two!

The 35-year-old actress and her husband Cole Maness welcomed their second daughter Polly on Friday (August 10) at their home!

Erika took to her Instagram to share the news and reveal that Cole was the one to deliver the little girl!

“It happened! It happened this morning. And it will go down in family history because babygirl’s own, incredible Dad delivered her all by himself. My fault entirely as I didnt know she would come so quickly and didn’t call the doc until far too late,” Erika wrote.

She continued, “He came straight over and arrived about one minute after she joined us in the world. Haha! My Mom too. You should’ve seen their faces when they walked in to hear her little wail. Mom immediately took this picture. So epic. 9:21a (we think) at 7lbs 8oz (we think). 😆 Doc didn’t have time to grab the baby scale in his rush. Meet Ms. Polly. She’s chubby-cheeked and rosy and so beautiful.”

The couple are already parents to two-year-old daughter Shane.

Congratulations Erika and Cole!