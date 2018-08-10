Fri, 10 August 2018 at 10:42 am
Financial Details Surface in Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt Child Support Battle
- As Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt continue to square off about child support, details about their reported financial situation are coming to light. – TMZ
- What do you think of the live-action Dora the Explorer? – Just Jared Jr
- What is Kumail Nanjiani up to? – Lainey Gossip
- Have you heard this new Cher song?! – TooFab
- This is undoubtedly going to be a much-talked about 2018 MTV VMAs performance! – MTV
- Find out how Kylie Jenner celebrated her 21st birthday! – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images Posted to: Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, Newsies
Sponsored Links by ZergNet