Top Stories
Fri, 10 August 2018 at 10:42 am

Financial Details Surface in Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt Child Support Battle

Financial Details Surface in Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt Child Support Battle
  • As Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt continue to square off about child support, details about their reported financial situation are coming to light. – TMZ
  • What do you think of the live-action Dora the Explorer? – Just Jared Jr
  • What is Kumail Nanjiani up to? – Lainey Gossip
  • Have you heard this new Cher song?! – TooFab
  • This is undoubtedly going to be a much-talked about 2018 MTV VMAs performance! – MTV
  • Find out how Kylie Jenner celebrated her 21st birthday! – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lance Armstrong has been hospitalized after bloody bike crash - TMZ
  • Why Don't We has a new album coming out soon - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian stands by her Tyson Beckford diss - TooFab
  • Maria Menounos opens up about life after her brain tumor - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nathan Kress has undergone back surgery - Just Jared Jr