Fri, 10 August 2018 at 11:57 am

Gal Gadot Will Voice a Character in 'Ralph Breaks the Internet'!

Gal Gadot has a fun new role!

The 33-year-old Wonder Woman actress will voice the character of Shank, a tough and talented driver, in Walt Disney Animation Studios’ upcoming Ralph Breaks the Internet.

Ralph and Vanellope encounter Shank and her unusual cohorts when they venture to the internet in search of a replacement part for Vanellope’s game, Sugar Rush. Shank, a tough-as-nails street racer, takes her role and her tricked-out car very seriously and doesn’t like to lose. When Vanellope finds herself in a street race with Shank, her Sugar Rush driving skills are put to the test—and Shank is impressed.

“Shank is amazing at driving cars and has this bad-girl vibe to her. But as the movie goes on you realize how fun, wise and warm she really is on the inside, which is what I like most about her,” Gal says.

In the movie, six years after the events of Wreck-It Ralph, Ralph and Vanellope, now friends, discover a wi-fi router in their arcade, leading them into a new adventure.

John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman, Jack McBrayer, Jane Lynch, Alan Tudyk, Ed O’Neill and Taraji P. Henson all provide voice work.

Check out Gal‘s character below!
