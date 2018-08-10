Top Stories
Nicki Minaj Calls Out DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, 50 Cent & More in 'Barbie Dreams' - Read the Lyrics!

Here's Why Demi Lovato Temporarily Left Rehab

Fri, 10 August 2018 at 7:30 pm

Is There a 'The Meg' End Credits Scene?

The Meg just hit theaters and fans are awaiting an answer to the question: do any additional scenes play after the credits?

We’ve learned that there’s no additional scenes after the credits, so feel free to leave once the credits begin rolling.

The flick stars Jason Statham, Li Bingbing, Ruby Rose and Jessica McNamee, as well as Page Kennedy, Olafur Darri Olafsson, Masi Oka, Rainn Wilson and Cliff Curtis.

The Meg is based on Steve Alten’s 1997 novel and follows an expert deep sea rescue diver who is recruited to save the crew of a deep-sea submersible from a 75-foot-long prehistoric mega-shark known as the Megalodon.

In case you’re not at the theater just yet, make sure to check out the trailer one last time before you see the film!
