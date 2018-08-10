Issa Rae Gives Stephen Colbert Her Favorite Advice: 'Don't Be Afraid To Be A Bitch'

Issa Rae stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert last night (August 9) ahead of Sunday’s return (August 12) of her Emmy-nominated HBO show Insecure!

The 33-yeare-old talked about meeting celebrities, her mom’s concern for the show’s racy content and cleared up rumors that she turned down Drake at a Golden Globes party.

Issa also talked about getting approached by up-and-coming talent for advice and admitted sometimes she doesn’t “know what to tell them because everybody’s journey is different.”

“As a showrunner, being in the industry, just as a woman, once you’re labeled like difficult, your career is kinda over, cuz then it’s like everybody’s saying, ‘Oh she’s hard to work with, beware,’ and then you don’t get many chances to fail,” Issa said.

The biggest slice of advice Rae could offer, though, came from a few of her Hollywood leading women friends — Shonda Rhimes, Ava DuVernay, Mara Brock Akil and Debbie Allen. “Don’t be afraid to be a b***h,” Rae said. “And it’s so true.”

