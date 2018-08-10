Jason Mraz: 'Know.' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Jason Mraz‘s new album is out!

The 41-year-old singer just dropped his sixth studio Know. – and we have it here for you to listen to!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jason Mraz

If you missed it, Jason recently opened up about his sexuality and revealed that he’s had experiences with men in the past.

Jason married wife Christina Carano back in 2015.

Jason is currently on the road for the GOOD VIBES Tour with Brett Dennen – and you can get tickets here!

You can download Jason‘s new album off of iTunes here.

Listen to Know. below!