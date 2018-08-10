Top Stories
Jamie Dornan Shows Off His Chiseled Shirtless Body While Relaxing with Wife Amelia in Italy!

Justin Bieber Explains the Photos of Him Crying with Hailey Baldwin

Fri, 10 August 2018

Jason Mraz: 'Know.' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Jason Mraz‘s new album is out!

The 41-year-old singer just dropped his sixth studio Know. – and we have it here for you to listen to!

If you missed it, Jason recently opened up about his sexuality and revealed that he’s had experiences with men in the past.

Jason married wife Christina Carano back in 2015.

Jason is currently on the road for the GOOD VIBES Tour with Brett Dennen – and you can get tickets here!

You can download Jason‘s new album off of iTunes here.

Listen to Know. below!
