John Mayer's Home 'Ransacked' By Burglars in Beverly Hills

John Mayer is the latest celebrity whose home has been invaded by burglars.

According to TMZ, the 40-year-old musician’s home was broken into on Friday morning (August 10) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Law enforcement say that the intruder got inside by smashing a bedroom window while no one was home. It’s unclear if his alarm was on.

Unfortunately, John‘s home was “ransacked” and the burglars got away with between $100,000 and $200,000 worth of his property.

Items taken included music equipment and watches from his enormous and valuable collection.

There are no suspects at this time.