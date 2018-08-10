Top Stories
Nicki Minaj Calls Out DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, 50 Cent & More in 'Barbie Dreams' - Read the Lyrics!

Here's Why Demi Lovato Temporarily Left Rehab

Fri, 10 August 2018 at 2:29 pm

Josh Brolin Has Some Fun Shirtless at the Beach in Malibu!

Josh Brolin is catching some rays and enjoying a game!

The 50-year-old Avengers: Infinity War actor was spotted hitting the beach for a day of summer fun in the sun on Thursday (August 9) in Malibu, Calif.

Josh showed off his buff body shirtless while playing a game of Cornhole on the sand with former Rage Against The Machine bass player Tim Commerford. Later on, he enjoyed some paddleboarding with friends.

Josh recently shared a humorous update about turning fifty – and the pitfalls of aging.
