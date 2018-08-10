Josh Brolin Has Some Fun Shirtless at the Beach in Malibu!

Josh Brolin is catching some rays and enjoying a game!

The 50-year-old Avengers: Infinity War actor was spotted hitting the beach for a day of summer fun in the sun on Thursday (August 9) in Malibu, Calif.

Josh showed off his buff body shirtless while playing a game of Cornhole on the sand with former Rage Against The Machine bass player Tim Commerford. Later on, he enjoyed some paddleboarding with friends.

Josh recently shared a humorous update about turning fifty – and the pitfalls of aging.