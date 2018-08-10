Top Stories
Fri, 10 August 2018 at 11:32 am

Justin Bieber Is All Smiles Leaving His Hotel in NYC!

Justin Bieber‘s in a great mood!

The 24-year-old “What Do You Mean? pop superstar was spotted leaving his hotel on Thursday evening (August 9) in New York City.

Justin happily greeted a fan as he made his way out of the building.

Justin was recently seen getting very emotional with his fiance Hailey Baldwin, and he spoke out about it after the pictures went viral.

“You got good days and you got bad days. It’s not real if it doesn’t have any bad days,” he said.
Photos: BACKGRID
