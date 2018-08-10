Justin Timberlake Announces New Book 'Hindsight' - See the Cover!

Justin Timberlake is opening up in a new book!

The 37-year-old Man of the Woods singer revealed the cover of his new book, Hindsight: & All The Things I Can’t See In Front Of Me, on Friday (August 10).

“Guys, I have some news! I’ve been working on this for a while now and I am happy to finally give you a first look at my first book, #Hindsight. I’m looking forward to sharing these pictures and stories with you. It’s coming out October 30th! Special thanks to @SandraBark, @MBierut and @HarperCollinsUS for making this happen,” he wrote on Instagram.

The book will include pictures and insights into Justin’s childhood growing up in Memphis, Tenn. according to People, where Justin premiered the cover art.

“My story has been filled with so many amazing people that have helped me become the artist I am today. Reflecting on those moments, spotlighting some of the important people and places that have informed my music, and getting the opportunity to share my story is something I am very grateful for,” Justin said.

