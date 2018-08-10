Kanye West Defends His Support for Trump on 'Kimmel': 'Liberals Can't Bully Me'

Kanye West made a rare late night appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night (August 9) and defended his decision to support Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential election.

“Just as a musician, African-American, guy out in Hollywood, all these different things, you know, everyone around me tried to pick my candidate for me,” the 41-year-old rapper expressed. “And then told me every time I said I liked Trump that I couldn’t say it out loud or my career would be over; I’d get kicked out of the black community because blacks — we’re supposed to have a monolithic thought, we can only, like, we can only be Democrats and all.”

“I didn’t have the confidence to take on the world and the possible backlash and it took me a year and a half to have the confidence to stand up and put on the hat no matter what the consequences were,” Kanye continued. “And what it represented to me is not about policies — because I’m not a politician like that. But it represented overcoming fear and doing what you felt, no matter what anyone said, in saying, you can’t bully me. Liberals can’t bully me, news can’t bully me, the hip-hop community, they can’t bully me.”

“Because at that point, if I’m afraid to be me, I’m no longer Ye. That’s what makes Ye,” Kanye added – Watch the full interview below!

Also pictured: Kanye spotted speaking with paramedics outside of Delilah restaurant/club following Kylie Jenner‘s birthday dinner on Thursday night (August 9) in West Hollywood, Calif.

A reveller reportedly was carried out of the venue where Kylie was celebrating her 21st.



Kanye West on Donald Trump

Click inside to watch the rest of Kanye West’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live…



Kanye West on Being Bipolar



Kanye West on His Kids, His Fashion Brand, His Lyrics & His Porn Preference



Jimmy Kimmel’s Full Interview with Kanye West