Kylie Jenner Debuts New Bleached Blonde Hair Ahead of 21st Birthday!

Kylie Jenner is kicking off a new year with a new look!

The 20-year-old makeup mogul – who will be ringing in her 21st birthday tonight – debuted her new bleached blonde hair on Instagram as she headed out for her night of fun with friends and family.

“t-minus two hours,” Kylie captioned the photo of herself while showing off her curves in a silk pink dress as she gets ready to ring in her 21st birthday.

