Kylie Jenner Dedicates 21st Birthday to Habitat for Humanity

Kylie Jenner is helping out an important cause for her 21st birthday!

The Lip Kit creator is celebrating her big day today (August 10), and she’s decided to donate a portion of the proceeds from all sales today on KylieCosmetics.com to Habitat for Humanity, Greater Los Angeles.

The organization builds homes in the Greater Los Angeles area and around the world.

“For my birthday I’m donating a portion of the proceeds from all sales today on http://KylieCosmetics.com to @HabitatLA, an amazing organization that helps provide housing for families in need around the world!” Kylie tweeted. “Everyone deserves a place to call home! x.”

