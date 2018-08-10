Top Stories
Nicki Minaj Calls Out DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, 50 Cent &amp; More in 'Barbie Dreams' - Read the Lyrics!

Nicki Minaj Calls Out DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, 50 Cent & More in 'Barbie Dreams' - Read the Lyrics!

Here's Why Demi Lovato Temporarily Left Rehab

Here's Why Demi Lovato Temporarily Left Rehab

Fri, 10 August 2018 at 6:10 pm

Kylie Jenner Dedicates 21st Birthday to Habitat for Humanity

Kylie Jenner Dedicates 21st Birthday to Habitat for Humanity

Kylie Jenner is helping out an important cause for her 21st birthday!

The Lip Kit creator is celebrating her big day today (August 10), and she’s decided to donate a portion of the proceeds from all sales today on KylieCosmetics.com to Habitat for Humanity, Greater Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kylie Jenner

The organization builds homes in the Greater Los Angeles area and around the world.

“For my birthday I’m donating a portion of the proceeds from all sales today on http://KylieCosmetics.com to @HabitatLA, an amazing organization that helps provide housing for families in need around the world!” Kylie tweeted. “Everyone deserves a place to call home! x.”

ICYMI, see the photos of Kylie, her sisters, and more of their famous friends at her birthday party at Delilah last night.
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Theo Wargo; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kylie Jenner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lance Armstrong has been hospitalized after bloody bike crash - TMZ
  • Why Don't We has a new album coming out soon - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian stands by her Tyson Beckford diss - TooFab
  • Maria Menounos opens up about life after her brain tumor - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nathan Kress has undergone back surgery - Just Jared Jr