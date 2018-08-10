Lindsay Lohan Strikes a Pose in a Moschino Dress in Mykonos

Lindsay Lohan is cutting a chic figure.

The 32-year-old Mean Girls actress and businesswoman was spotted smiling and posing in a Moschino dress on Thursday (August 9) in Mykonos, Greece.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay is currently working on filming a reality TV show with MTV. In a teaser for the tentatively titled Lohan Beach Club, we will see Lindsay and her entrepreneurial side as the owner of three clubs across Greece.

Lindsay recently sparked controversy by suggesting that the women who speak out about the #MeToo movement “look weak.”

“I’m going to really hate myself for saying this, but I think by women speaking against all these things, it makes them look weak when they are very strong women,” she said.