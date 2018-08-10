Top Stories
Fri, 10 August 2018 at 8:44 am

Maluma Debuts Music Video for 'Mala Mia' - Watch Now!

Maluma Debuts Music Video for 'Mala Mia' - Watch Now!

Maluma is back with a brand new track called “Mala Mia,” which you can watch right here!

The 24-year-old Colombian superstar dropped the visual for his latest single on Friday (August 10).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Maluma

Maluma‘s latest studio album, F.A.M.E., was released back in May.

The song was written by Maluma, Edgar Barrera, Stiven Rojas, Johany Alejandro Correa and the Rude Boyz.

The video was shot in Miami, and was directed by Jessy Terrero.

Watch the music video for “Mala Mia” below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: YouTube: MalumaVEVO
Posted to: Maluma, Music, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lance Armstrong has been hospitalized after bloody bike crash - TMZ
  • Why Don't We has a new album coming out soon - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian stands by her Tyson Beckford diss - TooFab
  • Maria Menounos opens up about life after her brain tumor - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nathan Kress has undergone back surgery - Just Jared Jr