Maluma Debuts Music Video for 'Mala Mia' - Watch Now!

Maluma is back with a brand new track called “Mala Mia,” which you can watch right here!

The 24-year-old Colombian superstar dropped the visual for his latest single on Friday (August 10).

Maluma‘s latest studio album, F.A.M.E., was released back in May.

The song was written by Maluma, Edgar Barrera, Stiven Rojas, Johany Alejandro Correa and the Rude Boyz.

The video was shot in Miami, and was directed by Jessy Terrero.

Watch the music video for “Mala Mia” below!