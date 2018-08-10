Top Stories
Fri, 10 August 2018 at 2:27 am

Mark Wahlberg, Lauren Cohan, & Ronda Rousey Premiere 'Mile 22' in LA

Mark Wahlberg, Lauren Cohan, and Ronda Rousey team up to premiere their new movie Mile 22 at Westwood Village Theatre on Thursday (August 9) in Westwood, Calif.

They were joined by their castmates Sam Medina, Peter Berg, CL, Iko Uwais, Carlo Alban, and Nikolai Nikolaeff.

Ski racer Lindsey Vonn and her boyfriend, Nashville Predators NHL star P.K. Subban, also stepped out to show their support.

Guests enjoyed Casamigos cocktails at the after-party.

In Mile 22, an elite American intelligence officer, aided by a top-secret tactical command unit, tries to smuggle a mysterious police officer with sensitive information out of the country. Don’t miss it when it hits theaters on August 17! (Watch the trailer here.)

FYI: Lauren is wearing a Schiaparelli Haute Couture dress, Christian Louboutin shoes, a Tyler Ellis clutch, and Neil Lane jewelry. Ronda is wearing a House of CB jumpsuit, Tamara Mellon heels, Dena Kemp jewelry, and an Inge Christopher clutch.

35+ pictures inside of Mark Wahlberg, Lauren Cohan, Ronda Rousey, and more at the premiere…

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Carlo Alban, CL, Iko Uwais, Lauren Cohan, Lindsey Vonn, Mark Wahlberg, Nikolai Nikolaeff, P. K. Subban, Peter Berg, Ronda Rousey, Sam Medina

