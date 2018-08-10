Matthew Morrison Joins Simon Cowell's 'The Greatest Dancer'

Matthew Morrison is joining Simon Cowell‘s upcoming BBC series The Greatest Dancer!

The 39-year-old actor, who has starred in a number of Broadway hits, will be one of the Dance Captains on the competition show.

Matthew joins a trio of Captains, which also includes Cheryl Tweedy and Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse.

“This is such a powerful moment for me. It’s wonderful to continue bringing music and dance into peoples’ lives like we did on Glee,” Matthew said in a statement.

He continued, “Dance is a safe haven that allows us to communicate where words cannot. It’s an expression of love and empowerment, driven by all the emotions that make us human. I love being exposed to people who are pursuing art, and expression, and I look forward to being a moving force for good on their journey. As a Dance Captain, my sincere hope is that I can uplift and encourage all the dancers here reach their greatness.”

The Greatest Dancer is set to air in 2019.