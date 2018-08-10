Matthew Newton, Director of Jessica Chastain's 'Eve,' Drops Out Amid Controversy

Matthew Newton has dropped out of Jessica Chastain‘s upcoming Eve.

The 41-year-old actor, writer and director made the announcement in a statement on Friday (August 10).

Matthew faced much backlash and a petition after being announced as the director of the project due to his history of alleged assault and domestic violence.

“Yesterday I notified Jessica Chastain and the other producers on the film Eve that I will be stepping down as director. Since the announcement of this film, the responses, which are powerful and important, have not fallen on deaf ears. I am profoundly aware that I have a responsibility to lead where I have failed in the past. I can never undo the harm that I’ve caused the people I’ve cared about and I carry that shame and responsibility with me every day. Over the past eight years I have been working extensively with healthcare professionals to help me overcome my addiction and mental health illness. For the past six years I have lived a quiet and sober life. All I can do now is try to be a living amends and hopefully contribute to the positive change occurring in our industry,” he said.

In 2007, Matthew pled guilty to physically assaulting his then girlfriend, actress Brooke Satchwell. In 2010, his then-fiancee Rachael Taylor accused him of “two unprovoked assaults” and was granted a two-year domestic violence order against him, which he later breached according to THR.

The upcoming action film, which Jessica will both produce star in, is said to be a character study.