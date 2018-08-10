Top Stories
Fri, 10 August 2018 at 7:00 am

Michelle Dockery Promotes Her Emmy-Nominated Work in Netflix's 'Godless'

Michelle Dockery suits up in red while attending Netflix’s celebration of Godless‘ Emmy nominations on Thursday (August 9) at the DGA Theater in Los Angeles.

The 36-year-old actress joined the show’s executive producing team to promote the limited series, which is up for a bunch of awards!

Michelle is up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her work as Alice Fletcher. She has previously been nominated for three Emmys for her work in Downton Abbey.

You can stream all of the Godless episodes now!
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Michelle Dockery

