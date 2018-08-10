Nicki Minaj Calls Out DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, 50 Cent & More in 'Barbie Dreams' - Read the Lyrics!

Nicki Minaj is absolutely not holding back!

The 35-year-old rapper just dropped her new album Queen on Friday (August 10), and one of the album tracks, “Barbie Dreams,” already has everyone talking.

In the song, which samples “Just Playing (Dreams)” by Notorious B.I.G., which was sampled by Lil Kim for her own “Dreams,” Nicki calls out several rappers, producers and other celebrities, including DJ Khaled, 50 Cent, Odell Beckham Jr. and even her ex, Meek Mill.

“Meek still be in my DMs, I be having to dump him,” she declares.

“I tried to f–k 50 for a powerful hour / All the n–a wanna do is talk power for hours,” she said.

“Had to cancel DJ Khaled, boy, we ain’t speaking. Ain’t no fat n–a telling me what he ain’t eating.”

Listen to “Barbie Dreams,” and check out all the lyrics below!