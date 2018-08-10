Top Stories
Nicki Minaj Calls Out DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, 50 Cent &amp; More in 'Barbie Dreams' - Read the Lyrics!

Nicki Minaj Calls Out DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, 50 Cent & More in 'Barbie Dreams' - Read the Lyrics!

Here's Why Demi Lovato Temporarily Left Rehab

Here's Why Demi Lovato Temporarily Left Rehab

Fri, 10 August 2018 at 12:06 pm

Nicki Minaj: 'Queen' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Nicki Minaj: 'Queen' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Surprise: Nicki Minaj‘s new studio album Queen has arrived early!

The 35-year-old “Chun-Li” rapper dropped the album one week ahead of schedule on Friday (August 10).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nicki Minaj

The album includes collaborations with Lil Wayne, Eminem, Labrinth, The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, Swae Lee, Future and Foxy Brown.

Nicki also jumped on Beats 1 radio to discuss her latest studio album. Listen live to Queen Radio now!

Listen to Queen, and check out the full track list, below!

1. Ganja Burns
2. Majesty ft. Eminem & Labrinth
3. Barbie Dreams
4. Rich Sex ft. Lil Wayne
5. Hard White
6. Bed ft. Ariana Grande
7. Thought I Knew You ft. The Weeknd
8. Run & Hide
9. Chun Swae ft. Swae Lee
10. Chun-Li
11. LLC
12. Good Form
13. Nip Tuck
14. 2 Lit 2 Late Interlude
15. Come See About Me
16. Sir ft. Future
17. Miami
18. Coco Chanel ft. Foxy Brown
19. Inspirations Outro
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Republic Records
Posted to: Music, Nicki Minaj

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lance Armstrong has been hospitalized after bloody bike crash - TMZ
  • Why Don't We has a new album coming out soon - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian stands by her Tyson Beckford diss - TooFab
  • Maria Menounos opens up about life after her brain tumor - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nathan Kress has undergone back surgery - Just Jared Jr