Nicki Minaj: 'Queen' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!
Surprise: Nicki Minaj‘s new studio album Queen has arrived early!
The 35-year-old “Chun-Li” rapper dropped the album one week ahead of schedule on Friday (August 10).
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nicki Minaj
The album includes collaborations with Lil Wayne, Eminem, Labrinth, The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, Swae Lee, Future and Foxy Brown.
Nicki also jumped on Beats 1 radio to discuss her latest studio album. Listen live to Queen Radio now!
Listen to Queen, and check out the full track list, below!
1. Ganja Burns
2. Majesty ft. Eminem & Labrinth
3. Barbie Dreams
4. Rich Sex ft. Lil Wayne
5. Hard White
6. Bed ft. Ariana Grande
7. Thought I Knew You ft. The Weeknd
8. Run & Hide
9. Chun Swae ft. Swae Lee
10. Chun-Li
11. LLC
12. Good Form
13. Nip Tuck
14. 2 Lit 2 Late Interlude
15. Come See About Me
16. Sir ft. Future
17. Miami
18. Coco Chanel ft. Foxy Brown
19. Inspirations Outro