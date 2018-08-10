Nicki Minaj: 'Queen' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Surprise: Nicki Minaj‘s new studio album Queen has arrived early!

The 35-year-old “Chun-Li” rapper dropped the album one week ahead of schedule on Friday (August 10).

The album includes collaborations with Lil Wayne, Eminem, Labrinth, The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, Swae Lee, Future and Foxy Brown.

Nicki also jumped on Beats 1 radio to discuss her latest studio album. Listen live to Queen Radio now!

Listen to Queen, and check out the full track list, below!

1. Ganja Burns

2. Majesty ft. Eminem & Labrinth

3. Barbie Dreams

4. Rich Sex ft. Lil Wayne

5. Hard White

6. Bed ft. Ariana Grande

7. Thought I Knew You ft. The Weeknd

8. Run & Hide

9. Chun Swae ft. Swae Lee

10. Chun-Li

11. LLC

12. Good Form

13. Nip Tuck

14. 2 Lit 2 Late Interlude

15. Come See About Me

16. Sir ft. Future

17. Miami

18. Coco Chanel ft. Foxy Brown

19. Inspirations Outro