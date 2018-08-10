Paul Rudd Will Star in Upcoming Netflix Series 'Living With Yourself'!

Paul Rudd has an exciting new role!

The 49-year-old actor will star in and executive produce the upcoming Netflix comedy series Living With Yourself, Deadline reported on Friday (August 10).

The directors of Little Miss Sunshine and Battle of the Sexes, Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris, will direct and executive produce all eight episodes of the Timothy Greenberg-created show.

Paul will play “dual roles” in the show, which follows a man struggling in life who undergoes a new treatment to become a better person. He finds he’s been replaced by a new and improved version — revealing that his own worst enemy is himself.