Fri, 10 August 2018 at 4:37 pm

Pink Spends Time With Her Family in Sydney as She Focuses on Recovery

Pink Spends Time With Her Family in Sydney as She Focuses on Recovery

Pink enjoys some relaxing quality time with her family as she focuses on her health.

The 38-year-old “What About Us” singer was spotted hanging out with her husband Carey Hart and their 7-year-old daughter Willow (not pictured) at Bondi Beach on Thursday (August 9) in Sydney, Australia.

That same day, Pink sported a different outfit while taking Willow and the couple’s 19-month old son Jameson (not pictured) to the park.

“❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Pink captioned the Instagram selfie with Willow below on Friday.

Pink recently apologized to fans for having to cancel some of her concerts due to being hospitalized for “excruciating pain.”

“Our next show will be Saturday, and until then I will be drinking green tea, and spending time with my kids,” she wrote. “That’s a warning to paparazzi, you might actually see me walking upright outside of my hotel room cage with two little children, and another warning: I might even smile. Not too much, though. I’ll try to control the smiling.” Read her full statement here.

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on

Just Jared on Facebook
