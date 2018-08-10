Top Stories
Fri, 10 August 2018 at 9:25 am

Quavo: 'Lamb Talk,' 'Bubblegum' & 'Workin Me' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Quavo dropped not one, not two, but three new songs, which you can listen to right here!

The 27-year-old Migos superstar released “Lamb Talk,” “Bubblegum” and “Workin Me” on Friday (August 10).

Migos are heading out on the road with Drake on their upcoming Aubrey and the Three Amigos Tour in North America.

“Lamb Talk” was co-written with Buddah Bless, while “Bubblegum” was co-written with Buddah Bless and Smith Bros.. “Workin Me” was co-written with Murda Beatz.

Listen to the three new Quavo songs below!
