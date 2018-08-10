Robin Thicke & April Love Geary Hold Hands While Shopping in Malibu

Robin Thicke and April Love Geary are feeling the love!

The 41-year-old crooner and the 23-year-old model were spotted holding hands while shopping together on Thursday (August 9) in Malibu, Calif.

The two looked happy strolling together, enjoying the nice summer weather.

Robin and April were seen enjoying a game of volleyball together last month while enjoying a vacation at a resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Robin will be part of the upcoming series The Masked Singer coming to Fox starting in January of 2019.