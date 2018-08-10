Rose Byrne & Jimmy Fallon Face Off In Intense 'Eye-To-Eye Challenge' - Watch Here!

Rose Byrne served as guest on last night’s (August 9) episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and participated in a hilarious game called, The Eye-to-Eye Challenge!

The 39-year-old actress and host Jimmy had to compete against each other in a series of tear-inducing challenges, like playing Jenga without losing eye contact.

In the first round, Rose and Jimmy locked eyes while attempting to drawing portraits of each other. Next, the two had to throw bean bags into a cornhole while staring into each other’s eyes. A harder task than it sounded.

Finally, for the game’s final battle, Rose and Jimmy kept eye contact while playing Jenga. The game was so intense it actually made Rose cry – Watch below!



Rose Byrne Takes on the Eye-to-Eye Jenga Challenge

Click inside to watch the rest of Rose Byrne’s appearance on The Tonight Show…



