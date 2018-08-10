Shakira is Ready to Rock Madison Square Garden in NYC!

Shakira is ready to rock!

The 41-year-old “Chantaje” Latin pop superstar was spotted making her way to Madison Square Garden on Friday (August 10) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Shakira

Shakira is preparing to perform at the iconic NYC location as part of the El Dorado World Tour. As she made her way out, she happily waved to fans and signed autographs before hopping into her ride and heading to the venue.

“Saludos desde el Madison Square Garden en NY! Shak,” she wrote on Twitter.

Have a good show, Shakira!