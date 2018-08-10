Top Stories
Nicki Minaj Calls Out DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, 50 Cent &amp; More in 'Barbie Dreams' - Read the Lyrics!

Nicki Minaj Calls Out DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, 50 Cent & More in 'Barbie Dreams' - Read the Lyrics!

Here's Why Demi Lovato Temporarily Left Rehab

Here's Why Demi Lovato Temporarily Left Rehab

Fri, 10 August 2018 at 4:10 pm

Shakira is Ready to Rock Madison Square Garden in NYC!

Shakira is Ready to Rock Madison Square Garden in NYC!

Shakira is ready to rock!

The 41-year-old “Chantaje” Latin pop superstar was spotted making her way to Madison Square Garden on Friday (August 10) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Shakira

Shakira is preparing to perform at the iconic NYC location as part of the El Dorado World Tour. As she made her way out, she happily waved to fans and signed autographs before hopping into her ride and heading to the venue.

“Saludos desde el Madison Square Garden en NY! Shak,” she wrote on Twitter.

Have a good show, Shakira!
Just Jared on Facebook
shakira madison square garden new york city august 2018 01
shakira madison square garden new york city august 2018 02
shakira madison square garden new york city august 2018 03
shakira madison square garden new york city august 2018 04
shakira madison square garden new york city august 2018 05

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Shakira

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lance Armstrong has been hospitalized after bloody bike crash - TMZ
  • Why Don't We has a new album coming out soon - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian stands by her Tyson Beckford diss - TooFab
  • Maria Menounos opens up about life after her brain tumor - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nathan Kress has undergone back surgery - Just Jared Jr