Slender Man's Joey King Reveals Her 5 Favorite Scary Movies! (Exclusive)

Joey King is no stranger to scary movies and she has a new one hitting theaters this weekend – Slender Man!

We caught up with the 19-year-old actress to learn about her favorite horror films and why she loves them so much. Here’s her list (in no particular order):

1. The Conjuring I know what you’re thinking: “Joey, you can’t list a movie that you’ve been in.” Well, I’d be lying to myself and all of you if I didn’t say that this is the scariest movie I’ve ever seen…still haunts my dreams at night.

2. It (2017) I excitedly read the GIGANTIC book in preparation for the new movie! IT not only scared the crap out of me, but all the kids really crushed it and had me laughing (and screaming) the entire time. I loved it so much I watched it twice in theaters. I even took my grandma the second time…maybe not the best move.

3. The Silence of the Lambs This movie is so incredible! The first time I saw it I was alone in my room and decided to start watching it at 1:00AM. Let’s just say when the movie was over I crawled into my parent’s room. To this day, I even have a poster of it in my room. It’s an art piece mashed up with some other film posters that are my favs.

4. The Purge Anarchy To be honest, all these films really mess with my head, especially this one. What scares me is that this feels like it could really happen. Human beings can be terrifyingly brutal, and I think this film really captures that reality in a heightened way.

5. Get Out Wow, what a movie. This movie is FOR SURE a favorite for so many reasons. The cinematography just blew my mind, the acting was incredible, and the plot really makes you stop and think. This movie will live on for many, many years and it’s so well deserved. I’ll never forget this movie.

