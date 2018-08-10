Fri, 10 August 2018 at 4:43 pm
Travis Scott Has An Adorable Moment With Baby Stormi on Kylie Jenner's 21st Birthday - Watch!
- Travis Scott is getting in some seriously adorable daddy time with baby Stormi on Kylie Jenner‘s 21st birthday. – TMZ
- Find out which scary movies top Joey King‘s personal list! – Just Jared Jr
- Have you heard these latest James Bond rumors? – Lainey Gossip
- It seems Iggy Azalea is very much single… – DListed
- Our thoughts are with Bethenny Frankel. – TooFab
- Omarosa is about to have a showdown with the White House over this book. – Towleroad
- What do you think of the live-action Dora the Explorer? – J-14
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images Posted to: Kylie Jenner, Newsies, Travis Scott
Sponsored Links by ZergNet