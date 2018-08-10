Top Stories
Nicki Minaj Calls Out DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, 50 Cent &amp; More in 'Barbie Dreams' - Read the Lyrics!

Nicki Minaj Calls Out DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, 50 Cent & More in 'Barbie Dreams' - Read the Lyrics!

Here's Why Demi Lovato Temporarily Left Rehab

Here's Why Demi Lovato Temporarily Left Rehab

Fri, 10 August 2018 at 4:43 pm

Travis Scott Has An Adorable Moment With Baby Stormi on Kylie Jenner's 21st Birthday - Watch!

Travis Scott Has An Adorable Moment With Baby Stormi on Kylie Jenner's 21st Birthday - Watch!
  • Travis Scott is getting in some seriously adorable daddy time with baby Stormi on Kylie Jenner‘s 21st birthday. – TMZ
  • Find out which scary movies top Joey King‘s personal list! – Just Jared Jr
  • Have you heard these latest James Bond rumors? – Lainey Gossip
  • It seems Iggy Azalea is very much single… – DListed
  • Our thoughts are with Bethenny Frankel. – TooFab
  • Omarosa is about to have a showdown with the White House over this book. – Towleroad
  • What do you think of the live-action Dora the Explorer? – J-14
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Kylie Jenner, Newsies, Travis Scott

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lance Armstrong has been hospitalized after bloody bike crash - TMZ
  • Why Don't We has a new album coming out soon - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian stands by her Tyson Beckford diss - TooFab
  • Maria Menounos opens up about life after her brain tumor - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nathan Kress has undergone back surgery - Just Jared Jr