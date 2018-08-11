Alyssa Milano Shares Her Hopes for the 'Charmed' Reboot

Top Stories
Sat, 11 August 2018 at 6:04 pm

Alyssa Milano is speaking out with her thoughts on the Charmed reboot.

The 45-year-old actress, who stars in the new Netflix series Insatiable, wishes that the execs of the reboot reached out to her and the other original stars from the beginning.

“I wish that they would have come to us and we would have been involved since the beginning,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “But having said that, I do hope that it reaches the newer generation and impacts that generation the way ours was able to do for its generation.”

Alyssa shot down the idea of making a cameo in an episode or even directing an episode.

“I don’t think so,” she said. “I think that that ship has sailed for me.”
Photos: Getty
