Top Stories
Dan Reynolds Shows Off Eight Pack During Imagine Dragons Show

Dan Reynolds Shows Off Eight Pack During Imagine Dragons Show

Nicki Minaj Calls Out DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, 50 Cent &amp; More in 'Barbie Dreams' - Read the Lyrics!

Nicki Minaj Calls Out DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, 50 Cent & More in 'Barbie Dreams' - Read the Lyrics!

Here's Why Demi Lovato Temporarily Left Rehab

Here's Why Demi Lovato Temporarily Left Rehab

Sat, 11 August 2018 at 5:30 am

Arlington Announce Debut Album & Release New Single 'Mud' - Listen Now!

Arlington Announce Debut Album & Release New Single 'Mud' - Listen Now!

Arlington just dropped their debut single “Mud” after announcing they’ve signed to Rise Records!

The band – Tyler, Channing and Grant – released the bluesy track, which seamlessly meshes modern riffs with a classic rock vibe.

The group also announced their upcoming album A Walk Through Jackson County, which will be available on October 26th.

“The album is a representation of the way in which we take our classic influences in a new direction by twisting them in our own little way,” the band explained.

You can check Arlington out when they hit the road with Hands Like Houses this fall.

“Mud” can be streamed on Spotify or downloaded on iTunes now.

Check out the entire music video below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Rise Records
Posted to: Arlington, Music, Music Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kylie Jenner got a $5,000 floral arrangement for her birthday - TMZ
  • Bella Hadid and The Weeknd coupled up at Kylie's 21st birthday party - Just Jared Jr
  • Kanye West was speechless after this question from Jimmy Kimmel - TooFab
  • Here's all the details about AHS: Apocalypse we have so far - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lucy Hale reunited with a St. Jude cancer patient she met years ago - Just Jared Jr