Arlington Announce Debut Album & Release New Single 'Mud' - Listen Now!

Arlington just dropped their debut single “Mud” after announcing they’ve signed to Rise Records!

The band – Tyler, Channing and Grant – released the bluesy track, which seamlessly meshes modern riffs with a classic rock vibe.

The group also announced their upcoming album A Walk Through Jackson County, which will be available on October 26th.

“The album is a representation of the way in which we take our classic influences in a new direction by twisting them in our own little way,” the band explained.

You can check Arlington out when they hit the road with Hands Like Houses this fall.

“Mud” can be streamed on Spotify or downloaded on iTunes now.

Check out the entire music video below…