Ben Schwartz Reacts to 'Sonic the Hedgehog' Casting News

Ben Schwartz is stepping out after sharing his Sonic the Hedgehog casting news!

The 36-year-old actor was spotted while leaving a taping of New York Live on Friday (August 10) in New York City.

Earlier in the day, it was announced that Ben will voice Sonic in the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog live action movie.

Ben took to his Twitter to react to the fun news.

“I. LOVE. 90S. BLUE. ICONIC. CHARACTERS. I am beyond excited about this movie. It’s gonna be amazing. I have been training by running, wagging my finger and impatiently tapping my foot. GOTTA GO FAST!” Ben wrote.

Make sure to check out photos from the film’s set, featuring Ben’s co-stars James Marsden and Tika Sumpter.