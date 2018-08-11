Top Stories
Dan Reynolds Shows Off Eight Pack During Imagine Dragons Show

Nicki Minaj Calls Out DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, 50 Cent & More in 'Barbie Dreams' - Read the Lyrics!

Here's Why Demi Lovato Temporarily Left Rehab

Sat, 11 August 2018 at 5:00 am

Ben Schwartz Reacts to 'Sonic the Hedgehog' Casting News

Ben Schwartz is stepping out after sharing his Sonic the Hedgehog casting news!

The 36-year-old actor was spotted while leaving a taping of New York Live on Friday (August 10) in New York City.

Earlier in the day, it was announced that Ben will voice Sonic in the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog live action movie.

Ben took to his Twitter to react to the fun news.

“I. LOVE. 90S. BLUE. ICONIC. CHARACTERS. I am beyond excited about this movie. It’s gonna be amazing. I have been training by running, wagging my finger and impatiently tapping my foot. GOTTA GO FAST!” Ben wrote.

Make sure to check out photos from the film’s set, featuring Ben’s co-stars James Marsden and Tika Sumpter.
