Sat, 11 August 2018 at 1:48 pm
Calum Scott Goes Shirtless While Drying His Shirt on Tour
Calum Scott is currently touring the U.S. with Pentatonix and he is showing off his toned physique in this new shirtless video!
The 29-year-old singer, who rose to fame on Britain’s Got Talent in 2015, shared a video of him drying his shirt after performing on stage at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre.
“This is what I have to do every night after being on stage, I have to dry my shirt with a hair dryer,” Calum says in the clip.
“Oh the glamour.. 😂💦💨 #sweatyBetty,” he captioned the post on Instagram.
