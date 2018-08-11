Top Stories
Sat, 11 August 2018 at 7:42 pm

Carly Rae Jepsen Welcomes Wig-Throwing Dancer Mark Kanemura to the Stage at Outside Lands!

If you’re a fan of the song “Cut to the Feeling” by Carly Rae Jepsen, chances are you’ve seen dancer Mark Kanemura‘s amazing videos on Instagram every Friday.

Mark has gone viral with his videos, in which he wears a rainbow speedo, wigs, and other props to create amazing spectacles in his bedroom. He’s a well-known dancer after a stint on So You Think You Can Dance and as a member of Lady Gaga‘s dance troupe.

Carly Rae welcomed Mark to the stage to dance his heart out while she sang the song at the 2018 Outside Lands Music Festival on Friday (August 10) in San Francisco, Calif.

“YOU GUYS!!!!!!!! this happened today. 😭😭😭 this is me instagramming from my grave. ☠️☠️☠️ thank you @carlyraejepsen for a moment I will NEVER forget! THE BEST #CutToTheFeelingFriday EVERRRRRRR!!!!” Mark wrote on Instagram.

Watch Mark‘s famous wig-throwing video below!

A post shared by Mark Kanemura (@mkik808) on

