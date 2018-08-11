Top Stories
'Stranger Things' Kids Goof Off on Set In Between Scenes!

'Stranger Things' Kids Goof Off on Set In Between Scenes!

Chris Pratt &amp; Katherine Schwarzenegger Enjoy a Friday Night Dinner Date!

Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Enjoy a Friday Night Dinner Date!

Dan Reynolds Shows Off Eight Pack During Imagine Dragons Show

Dan Reynolds Shows Off Eight Pack During Imagine Dragons Show

Kanye West Is Getting Offers from Porn Companies

Kanye West Is Getting Offers from Porn Companies

Sat, 11 August 2018 at 12:54 pm

Check Out 'Pretty Woman' on Broadway Production Photos!

Check Out 'Pretty Woman' on Broadway Production Photos!

The new Broadway musical Pretty Woman, based on the popular 1990 movie, is currently in performances and we have first look photos!

Samantha Barks and Andy Karl star in the musical, taking on the roles originally played by Julia Roberts and Richard Gere.

Garry Marshall, the director of the movie, teamed up with screenwriter J.F. Lawton to write the book for the musical before he died two years ago. The music and lyrics were written by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and his longtime songwriting partner Jim Vallance.

Opening night is on Thursday, August 16.
Just Jared on Facebook
pretty woman production photos 01
pretty woman production photos 02
pretty woman production photos 03
pretty woman production photos 04
pretty woman production photos 05
pretty woman production photos 06
pretty woman production photos 07
pretty woman production photos 08
pretty woman production photos 09
pretty woman production photos 10
pretty woman production photos 11
pretty woman production photos 12
pretty woman production photos 13

Photos: Matthew Murphy, Andrew Eccles
Posted to: Andy Karl, Broadway, Pretty Woman, Samantha Barks

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kylie Jenner got a $5,000 floral arrangement for her birthday - TMZ
  • Bella Hadid and The Weeknd coupled up at Kylie's 21st birthday party - Just Jared Jr
  • Kanye West was speechless after this question from Jimmy Kimmel - TooFab
  • Here's all the details about AHS: Apocalypse we have so far - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lucy Hale reunited with a St. Jude cancer patient she met years ago - Just Jared Jr