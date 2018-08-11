Check Out 'Pretty Woman' on Broadway Production Photos!

The new Broadway musical Pretty Woman, based on the popular 1990 movie, is currently in performances and we have first look photos!

Samantha Barks and Andy Karl star in the musical, taking on the roles originally played by Julia Roberts and Richard Gere.

Garry Marshall, the director of the movie, teamed up with screenwriter J.F. Lawton to write the book for the musical before he died two years ago. The music and lyrics were written by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and his longtime songwriting partner Jim Vallance.

Opening night is on Thursday, August 16.