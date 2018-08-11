Top Stories
'Stranger Things' Kids Goof Off on Set In Between Scenes!

Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Enjoy a Friday Night Dinner Date!

Dan Reynolds Shows Off Eight Pack During Imagine Dragons Show

Kanye West Is Getting Offers from Porn Companies

Chloe Moretz Doesn't Think Her Movie 'I Love You, Daddy' Should Ever Be Released

Chloe Moretz Doesn't Think Her Movie 'I Love You, Daddy' Should Ever Be Released

Chloe Moretz starred in the movie I Love You, Daddy, which was shelved after the film’s writer, director, and star Louis C.K. admitted to sexual harassment.

The film was pulled from release just hours before the stars were going to walk the red carpet at the NYC premiere.

“I think it should just kind of go away, honestly. I don’t think it’s time for them to have a voice right now,” Chloe told The New York Times, referring to men accused of sexual harassment.

“Of course, it’s devastating to put time into a project and have it disappear,” she added. “But at the same time, this movement is so powerful and so progressive that I’m just happy to be in communication with everyone and to see the big change in the face of the industry, which I think is very, very real.”
