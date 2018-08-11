Chris Hemsworth's Brothers Write Him Sweet Birthday Messages
Chris Hemsworth is celebrating his 35th birthday TODAY (August 11) and his two brothers are marking the special occasion with posts on Instagram.
Liam wrote, “Happy birthday @chrishemsworth I remember the first time I ever threw a knife at your head, there was this look of pure fear in your eyes. You’ve come a long way from that scared little kid…proud of you. You’re my hero. Love u heaps and heaps.”
Luke, who stars on HBO’s Westworld, shared a photo of a Thor action figure and wrote, “Happy birthday bro @chrishemsworth this is the best likeness I think. Uncanny.”