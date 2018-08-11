Top Stories
'Stranger Things' Kids Goof Off on Set In Between Scenes!

'Stranger Things' Kids Goof Off on Set In Between Scenes!

Chris Pratt &amp; Katherine Schwarzenegger Enjoy a Friday Night Dinner Date!

Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Enjoy a Friday Night Dinner Date!

Dan Reynolds Shows Off Eight Pack During Imagine Dragons Show

Dan Reynolds Shows Off Eight Pack During Imagine Dragons Show

Kanye West Is Getting Offers from Porn Companies

Kanye West Is Getting Offers from Porn Companies

Sat, 11 August 2018 at 5:19 pm

Chris Hemsworth's Brothers Write Him Sweet Birthday Messages

Chris Hemsworth's Brothers Write Him Sweet Birthday Messages

Chris Hemsworth is celebrating his 35th birthday TODAY (August 11) and his two brothers are marking the special occasion with posts on Instagram.

Liam wrote, “Happy birthday @chrishemsworth I remember the first time I ever threw a knife at your head, there was this look of pure fear in your eyes. You’ve come a long way from that scared little kid…proud of you. You’re my hero. Love u heaps and heaps.”

Luke, who stars on HBO’s Westworld, shared a photo of a Thor action figure and wrote, “Happy birthday bro @chrishemsworth this is the best likeness I think. Uncanny.”

Happy birthday bro @chrishemsworth this is the best likeness I think. Uncanny

A post shared by hemsworthluke (@hemsworthluke) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Chris Hemsworth, Liam Hemsworth, Luke Hemsworth

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kylie Jenner got a $5,000 floral arrangement for her birthday - TMZ
  • Bella Hadid and The Weeknd coupled up at Kylie's 21st birthday party - Just Jared Jr
  • Kanye West was speechless after this question from Jimmy Kimmel - TooFab
  • Here's all the details about AHS: Apocalypse we have so far - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lucy Hale reunited with a St. Jude cancer patient she met years ago - Just Jared Jr